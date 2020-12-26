Advertisement

Backroads in Perry County still unsafe says Viper Fire Department officials

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Viper Fire Department say the roads were wet from the sun on Christmas Day after road crews had cleaned them and due to the overnight temperatures, had frozen over again. Some areas that are more shaded are covered with a solid sheet of ice.

“If possible, stay inside. If it’s not an emergency, medical need, or work need, or something to that effect, just try to stay inside, stay warm and stay safe,” VFD Captain Joseph Harris said.

Harris said road crews are doing everything they can to make the roads safer. He said if you find yourself in an accident, call 911 immediately.

