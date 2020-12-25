Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good morning and Merry Christmas!

For many, it was a messy Christmas Eve as multiple inches of snow fell on the mountains causing big problems on the roads. It’s not quite official yet, but Jackson did officially set the record for the snowiest Christmas Eve since records started in 1981 with 7 inches of snow on the ground. The official climate data isn’t in as of early Christmas morning, but that would make it the first White Christmas since 2010 at Jackson.

Temperatures this morning across the mountains are frigid, in the upper teens and low 20s thanks to the snow pack on the ground. Though, readings from the Kentucky Mesonet show temperatures at Black Mountain have fallen to around 6º this morning and Dorton in Pike County has fallen to 10º.

Temperatures just before 9:00 a.m. on Christmas morning. (WYMT)

The Winter Weather Advisory does continue for all of us through early this afternoon with the possibility of a stray couple more inches of snow falling through snow showers and squalls that will be with us through early today.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early this afternoon. (WYMT)

Temperatures won’t move a whole lot today as we remain mostly under cloud cover and heavier snow cover, staying in the upper teens and low 20s. We’ll eventually shut down even the snow squalls heading into the afternoon as we lose the moisture. Temperatures overnight will remain on the cold side, with lows falling back into the lower and middle 10s.

Try to stay in if you can, if only to give the road and power crews a chance to clear the roads and restore power. I’ll have the latest coming up tonight at 6:00 p.m. on WYMT!

