Advertisement

Volunteers in Lexington bring Christmas gifts to people in need

Caudill says many without shelter are able to stay in the Motel 6 during the freezing weather.
Caudill says many without shelter are able to stay in the Motel 6 during the freezing weather.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Christmas day is a joyous time bringing families together, for some the holiday could bring hardship if the cost of gifts and a warm meal is too much to bear.

This Christmas volunteers from the Catholic Action Center are going door to door at the Motel 6 on Elkhorn Road to bring gifts to those of us who can’t afford them this year.

“It’s just what I’m called to do, so I’m glad to get out on Christmas morning and see other people be blessed,” says volunteer Thomas Caudill.

Caudill says many without shelter are able to stay at the Motel 6 during the freezing weather.

“I found somebody passed out and so the police came, they called an ambulance, but he was pretty cold,” Caudill says.

“I think that a lot of people are struggling in different ways even than before,” says James Lankster who is also volunteering. “Another opportunity just to get together ourselves and you know share the blessings that we have.”

Showing the true joy of Christmas may be found by bringing hope to someone else.

The Catholic Action Center also has an annual Christmas Store where folks can shop for their children. This year the event was able to provide presents for 620 families.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
Here is the likely last snowfall forecast we will issue for tonight's system. Most areas should...
Winter Storm Warning: White Christmas on the way to the mountains
Snowfall forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues for Christmas Eve winter storm

Latest News

Photo Credit: Somerset Police Dept.
Somerset Police arrest The Grinch, delivers toys to children
Hazard Angel Tree
“Parents of Angels” community group decorate Angel Tree on Main Street for Christmas
Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.
Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died
11pm Pike Snow
Big Sandy sees impacts from Christmas Eve snow