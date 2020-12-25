Somerset Police arrest The Grinch, delivers toys to children

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Grinch was arrested by the Somerset Police Department this week.

The Grinch already had a warrant out for his arrest which carried 100 community service hours. Police said the Grinch’s latest offense was tossing a can out of his car window while driving on College Street.

When The Grinch was arrested, officials said he shouted “I hate Christmas.”

Officers said The Grinch had a change of heart, as the Somerset Police Department continued its tradition of delivering toys, books, candy, and other toys to kids in the area.

On December 19, the police department served 13 kids with its annual Shop with a Cop. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, officers delivered gifts to another 13 kids.

“Normally, we go in and make deliveries, but everything is different this Christmas because of the pandemic,” said Somerset Police Chief William Hunt.

Officials made deliveries to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Bethany House.

The Grinch helped out with each delivery. He left many items at the doors to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We enjoy interacting with people and we’re losing that this year, but we still feel it is important because it can help brighten somebody’s day,” added Hunt.

You can watch The Grinch’s adventure here.

