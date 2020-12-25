Advertisement

Roads closed across Elliott County

Judge Exec. Myron Lewis says all county roads are closed until further notice to give state...
Judge Exec. Myron Lewis says all county roads are closed until further notice to give state highway and county workers time to clear the snow off roads.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Roads across Elliott County are closed Thursday evening due to deteriorating conditions because of snow.

Judge Exec. Myron Lewis says all county roads are closed until further notice to give state highway and county workers time to clear the snow off roads.

EMS officials say roads are impassable and resources are stretched thin responding to crashes.

Anyone needing assistance is asked to call Elliott County 911 at 606-738-6000.

