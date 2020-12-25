“Parents of Angels” community group decorate Angel Tree on Main Street for Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many businesses are covered in Christmas decorations, but when you get close to the end of Main Street, you see what looks to be any ordinary Christmas tree.

It will be 23 years in January, since Parents of Angels Member Ginger Carroll lost her son. Bryan died in a car accident at 18 years old.

“It wasn’t long after that, well several years after that, another one of my friends lost a son and then we got together and basically it was three of us that started,” Carroll said.

This Christmas, an angel tree in Hazard honors children who have died over the years.

The Parents of Angels community group saw the opportunity to place and decorate a tree where parents who have experienced loss can support each other.

“Not just to keep our son or daughters memory alive and to honor them, but to help each other and I think this group is amazing at doing that,” Carroll said.

The tree is decorated with hundreds of names and photos of children who have died.

“Anyone can put an ornament on the tree and as of right now we have maybe 170 that I know of,” she said.

Carroll hopes the tree keeps the memory of a lost child alive.

“To the parents, maybe just a little bit of cheer, bring a smile to them. I think that is what it’s all about for us,” Carroll said.

The angel tree hopes to remain up until New Year’s Eve. It is the closest tree to the Gorman bridge at the end of Main Street. The Parents of Angels group can be found on Facebook.

