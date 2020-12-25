Advertisement

Officials urge community members to remain home until road conditions improve

Officials say roads across Eastern Kentucky are still hazardous following Thursday’s snow storm.
Officials say roads across Eastern Kentucky are still hazardous.
Officials say roads across Eastern Kentucky are still hazardous.(Dakota Makres/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky is still feeling the after-effects of Thursday night’s snowstorm.

London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said the storm was not only shocking but brought back childhood memories as well.

“I remember white Christmases from when I was a kid but very few of them, very few of them,” Carmack said. “And I don’t any that I remember that were quite like this.”

Carmack said that while snow can provide holiday fun, it also makes it difficult for members of the community who need to travel as well.

“It’s been quite a while since I do remember the roadways being like this especially, on Christmas or on a holiday,” Carmack said. “We are getting reports that some of those roadways are still a little bit concerning.”

With many roads closed due to ice and snow throughout yesterday evening, Carmack advised caution for those looking to get out this Christmas.

“My advice to our citizens would simply be to use caution, use a little extra time,” Carmack said. “Don’t rush to get anywhere and if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go because some of the roads are still a little bit icy.”

As Carmack and those in Laurel County kick back and relax with their families, his thoughts go out to road crews working to make travel across Eastern Kentucky safe.

“They’re working on this holiday while the rest of us are enjoying some time with our families,” Carmack said. “So thank you to those guys.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
Here is the likely last snowfall forecast we will issue for tonight's system. Most areas should...
Winter Storm Warning: White Christmas on the way to the mountains
Snowfall forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues for Christmas Eve winter storm

Latest News

Local restaurant still open despite heavy snow
Local restaurant still open despite heavy snow
Photo Credit: Somerset Police Dept.
Somerset Police arrest The Grinch, delivers toys to children
Hazard Angel Tree
“Parents of Angels” community group decorate Angel Tree on Main Street for Christmas
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces park closure due to snow, icy road conditions