Officials urge community members to remain home until road conditions improve

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky is still feeling the after-effects of Thursday night’s snowstorm.

London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said the storm was not only shocking but brought back childhood memories as well.

“I remember white Christmases from when I was a kid but very few of them, very few of them,” Carmack said. “And I don’t any that I remember that were quite like this.”

Carmack said that while snow can provide holiday fun, it also makes it difficult for members of the community who need to travel as well.

“It’s been quite a while since I do remember the roadways being like this especially, on Christmas or on a holiday,” Carmack said. “We are getting reports that some of those roadways are still a little bit concerning.”

With many roads closed due to ice and snow throughout yesterday evening, Carmack advised caution for those looking to get out this Christmas.

“My advice to our citizens would simply be to use caution, use a little extra time,” Carmack said. “Don’t rush to get anywhere and if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go because some of the roads are still a little bit icy.”

As Carmack and those in Laurel County kick back and relax with their families, his thoughts go out to road crews working to make travel across Eastern Kentucky safe.

“They’re working on this holiday while the rest of us are enjoying some time with our families,” Carmack said. “So thank you to those guys.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.