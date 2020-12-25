Local restaurant still open despite heavy snow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the first white Christmas in a decade, the City of Hazard has experienced more snow this December than it has in previous years. Because of that, several businesses are closed down, except for one. Bruce Melton is the owner of Circle T and he said the snow never worried him.

“I’ve got the four-wheel drive started up and let everybody know that I’ll be there to get you and going to pick up all the workers we managed to be open and keep going,” Owner Bruce Melton said.

Melton said despite the snow and it being Christmas Day, his workers do not mind coming in.

“You know, our customers are like our extended family and I think that they really do look forward to being here for their customers,” Melton said.

Melton said the main reason he keeps the restaurant open is for emergency workers.

“I’d like to give them a place to come to and a place to eat if they’re necessary for them to work today I’d like to be here to take care of them,” Melton said.

Melton said he wants everyone to understand that he is not staying open for money.

“This is a different Christmas and everyone needs to stay safe and don’t take any chances to come out because hopefully they’ll have the roads in better shape tomorrow and we’ll be here tomorrow too,” Melton said.

