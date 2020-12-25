Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy, wet snow is causing power outages across the mountains on this Christmas Eve.
As of 10:15 p.m. Thursday, here are the latest outage numbers:
Kentucky Power
Breathitt - 689
Clay - 72
Floyd - 27
Knott - 645
Lawrence - 828
Leslie - 1,171
Letcher - 386
Perry - 1,616
Pike - 1,943
Total: 6,777
Big Sandy RECC
Floyd - 936
Knott - 44
Johnson - 39
Breathitt - 11
Lawrence - 9
Total: 1,039
Licking Valley RECC
Elliott - 11
Magoffin - 38
Menifee - 36
Morgan - 32
Total: 117
Kentucky Utilities
Bell - 118
Clay - 6
Harlan - 294
Lee County, VA - 97
Total: 515
Cumberland Valley RECC
Harlan - 471
Knox - 7
Leslie - 176
Letcher - 237
Total: 891
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.