Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region

graphic
graphic(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy, wet snow is causing power outages across the mountains on this Christmas Eve.

As of 10:15 p.m. Thursday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Breathitt - 689

Clay - 72

Floyd - 27

Knott - 645

Lawrence - 828

Leslie - 1,171

Letcher - 386

Perry - 1,616

Pike - 1,943

Total: 6,777

Big Sandy RECC

Floyd - 936

Knott - 44

Johnson - 39

Breathitt - 11

Lawrence - 9

Total: 1,039

Licking Valley RECC

Elliott - 11

Magoffin - 38

Menifee - 36

Morgan - 32

Total: 117

Kentucky Utilities

Bell - 118

Clay - 6

Harlan - 294

Lee County, VA - 97

Total: 515

Cumberland Valley RECC

Harlan - 471

Knox - 7

Leslie - 176

Letcher - 237

Total: 891

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

