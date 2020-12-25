Advertisement

“Harlan County Santa” tradition carries on after more than 40 years

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Donning his Santa Claus suit, Jordan Howard, along with several volunteers, set out across Harlan County delivering food and toys to families.

Nicknamed the “Harlan County Santa,” it is a tradition Howard’s father began more than forty years ago. When he passed away, Howard took over to keep it going. At first, Howard was worried the pandemic would put a stop to it.

“It’s amazed me because everybody has stuck together to make it happen,” Event Organizer Jordan Howard said.

Howard says doing this is important for the children of Harlan County.

“If we didn’t do it kids would probably get nothing for Christmas because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about the joy of giving,” Howard said.

Howard says he knows his father would be proud of him, carrying on the tradition as long as he can.

“As long as I’m alive and breathing I’m gonna keep on doing it,” Howard said.

Howard says he wants to thank everyone who volunteered and donated.

“We get stuff from Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina, and I just want to thank each and every one of them because if it wasn’t for them, if the Lord didn’t put it on their heart, we couldn’t keep doing this,” Howard said.

This marks the third year Howard has carried over this tradition.

