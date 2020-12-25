Frigid temperatures continue for Christmas night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas, everyone! After the first White Christmas in the mountains in a decade, frigid cold temperatures wille settle in for Christmas night.

We’ve have seen off and on snow showers and squalls throughout the day that have put down a little bit of extra powder on the roads. Road crews have done an excellent job clearing off roads today, but some of that slush could turn to ice as we dip well into the teens for lows tonight. Areas with more snowpack and clearing skies may even see temperatures dip into the upper single digits.

Improvement begins during the day on Saturday as we will see the return of sunshine driving temperatures back above freezing, so we should start to see some melting, especially on paved surfaces. Highs should end up back into the upper 30s. However, we could see a bit of re-freezing on the roads as clear skies allow temperatures to drop back into the lower to middle 20s.

Temperatures look to take a jump back into the lower 50s on Sunday as southwesterly winds bring warmth and moisture back in ahead of shower chances on Sunday night. And they will be rain chances with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. Showers should linger into early Monday morning before tapering off as highs remain in the upper 40s.

We’ll get a break on Tuesday before another storm system makes a run at us for the middle of next week. Plenty of time to keep an eye on that one before cold conditions return for the end of next week.

