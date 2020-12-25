Advertisement

Dollywood announces park closure due to snow, icy road conditions

Park officials noted that any updates to closure information could be found on Dollywood’s social media accounts.
Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced it will be closed Saturday due to hazardous road conditions.

Following snowfall on Christmas Eve evening, Dollywood officials announced the park would remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 26 “due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park”.

