Bowling Green man battles COVID-19 for 54 days, reunited with family in time for holidays

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 54 days, 67-year-old Steve Smith has been fighting for his life.

“The COVID that I had, it’s just hard to explain it just hit you all at once. One day, I was doing pretty well. The next day I was fighting the battle. What I had was a breathing problem I couldn’t, couldn’t get my breath. They actually gave me up for dead. And you know, we’ve done all we can do. It was that quick,” said Smith.

A quickness you wouldn’t notice today, as he makes his way to see his family, from the Sky Rehabilitation Hospital in Bowling Green. There’s a smile hidden underneath his mask.

"Reach out to God, that's the only thing that will bring us through this."

“It’s an incredible blessing to me. Just to be any part of any sort of recovery for these patients is an incredible gift. I think these patients are complicated, I think to say the least, you know, again, it’s an individual plan that has to be put in place for these patients they present with symptoms that require a different kind of intervention,” said Missy Tuck at Sky Rehab.

Steve says at one point, he thought he wouldn’t make it, but a higher calling brought healing.

“They actually gave me up for dead. And you know, we’ve done all we could do, it was that quick. But now God brought me through it. And he brought me here,” said Smith

Now Steve can spend Christmas with the family, who has waited for this very moment, reunited. Once again.

“For him to come home since the day he went in--it’s truly a miracle and without Jesus and you know, the reason for the season, we know that it wouldn’t be possible. So we’re just utterly thankful and grateful,” said Steve’s daughter, Brandy Thompson.

Cherishing the moments with those we love, during this season of COVID-19.

There is hope.

