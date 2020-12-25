Big Sandy sees impacts from Christmas Eve snow

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of the Big Sandy had impacts from Thursday’s snowfall.

Major roads like U.S. 23 were hit hard with snow and some back roads were nearly impassable.

But in some areas, like the downtown streets in Pikeville, people strolled around and enjoyed a picture-perfect Christmas Eve.

Clifton Blackburn told us he is not looking forward to driving home in the snow, but he appreciates what it lends to the season.

“It’s fun to see and it’s a good feeling. It kind of puts you in the Christmas spirit. uhh... I don’t remember a white Christmas since I was a kid. It really feels like a Hallmark movie. It’s nice when it does happen,” Blackburn said.

While the snow adds that picturesque feel, Blackburn says it is best enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.