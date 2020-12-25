Advertisement

Big Sandy sees impacts from Christmas Eve snow

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of the Big Sandy had impacts from Thursday’s snowfall.

Major roads like U.S. 23 were hit hard with snow and some back roads were nearly impassable.

But in some areas, like the downtown streets in Pikeville, people strolled around and enjoyed a picture-perfect Christmas Eve.

Clifton Blackburn told us he is not looking forward to driving home in the snow, but he appreciates what it lends to the season.

“It’s fun to see and it’s a good feeling. It kind of puts you in the Christmas spirit. uhh... I don’t remember a white Christmas since I was a kid. It really feels like a Hallmark movie. It’s nice when it does happen,” Blackburn said.

While the snow adds that picturesque feel, Blackburn says it is best enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
Police: Slick roads shuts down part of Hal Rogers Parkway
Snowfall forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas morning.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues for Christmas Eve winter storm
Here is the likely last snowfall forecast we will issue for tonight's system. Most areas should...
Winter Storm Warning: White Christmas on the way to the mountains

Latest News

It’s been 15 days since a building at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio...
Boyd County man’s family praying for their Christmas miracle 15 days after building collapse
Jamie Fitzgerald is missing 15 days after a building collapse.
Jamie Fitzgerald's family prays for Christmas miracle
11pm London Travel
11pm Travel in London
Harlan Santa
Harlan County Santa