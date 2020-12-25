Advertisement

AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion

AT&T Logo
AT&T Logo(AP Images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with AT&T are reporting outages in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee related to an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

AT&T is responding to people posting to Twitter that they are aware of the issues and are attributing them to the blast.

Several emergency 911 departments are reporting emergency service outages as well. Officials are asking people to use the non-emergency phone line if they’re having difficulties reaching an operator.

