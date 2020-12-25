AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with AT&T are reporting outages in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee related to an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

AT&T is responding to people posting to Twitter that they are aware of the issues and are attributing them to the blast.

Karen, we are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas. This is due to damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We appreciate your patience. — AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) December 25, 2020

Several emergency 911 departments are reporting emergency service outages as well. Officials are asking people to use the non-emergency phone line if they’re having difficulties reaching an operator.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.