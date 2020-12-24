Winter Storm Warning: White Christmas on the way to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas! After a messy early Christmas Eve, the rain is transitioning to snow across the area.

Tonight and Christmas

Once your area starts seeing snow, it will continue in waves throughout the evening, overnight and into early Christmas morning. Santa will be dealing with it on his trek into the mountains tonight. Road conditions will start to get bad fast, especially after dark, so stay off the roads as much as possible later.

Most areas should wake up on Christmas with at least a coating on the grass. Some will wake up to much more. Our latest forecast has the heaviest bands of snow falling in the eastern counties with lesser amounts falling to our west. Most of our area is under a Winter Storm Warning that will last through early Friday. Areas along and west of I-75 and parts of East Tennessee are under a Winter Weather Advisory, also through early Christmas morning.

Here is the latest snowfall forecast:

Here is the likely last snowfall forecast we will issue for tonight's system. Most areas should wake up to at least some snow on the ground Christmas morning. (WYMT)

Now, when it comes to temperatures, they will continue to fall through Friday morning, bottoming out in the upper teens. We will struggle to get out of the teens under mostly cloudy skies and a snowpack on the ground on Friday for daytime highs. Skies will start to clear out Christmas night and we will see lows crash into the low teens. Moral of the story for the next couple of days? It’s going to be frigid.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine returns on Saturday and temperatures will make a run at the upper 30s. A lot of the snow, if not all, should melt in areas that have direct sunlight. Unfortunately, sunny skies during the day means clear skies at night and lows that drop into the low 20s. That means everything that melted will re-freeze by Sunday morning.

The sunshine is back again on Sunday, and this time, we will warm up close to 50 and only drop into the low 40s overnight, so that should help for folks who have to go back to work on Monday.

Some rain chances move back in Sunday night and linger into Monday. Tuesday looks drier and colder. We could see another cold front that will affect the region by mid-week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.