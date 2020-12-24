Where’s Santa? Check NORAD’s 2020 Santa tracker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s busiest time of the year is finally here.

While the holidays look different this year, Santa will still be traveling the world to deliver presents.

Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

On Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will begin streaming.

