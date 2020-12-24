Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO reminds veterans to avoid isolating themselves this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, and time with family. But, those same holiday traditions can bring up hard memories for the veteran community.

“For folks who they served with who didn’t make it back home, it’s a consistent reminder of not having that person in their lives anymore,” Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said. “It just brings back those memories of, ‘my buddy didn’t come home with me’.”

For Harrell and so many other veterans, that means holiday gatherings are tinged with guilt.

“I think about those service members who didn’t make it back home,” Harrell said. “And, I think about what do those family members do on Christmas, do they look at photos, is it a sad day for them, are they suffering.”

When we add in the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, isolation can be even more of a problem.

So, this Christmas, Harrell is reminding veterans to reach out, whether to family or other veterans.

“Don’t try to overcome by yourself, we’re not designed to do that anyway,” Harrell said. “There’s just so many people who want to help vets get over that hump.”

And, he’s hoping to give veterans the Christmas gift of a new perspective.

“You just have to remember what those folks that you miss and love so much would say to you,” Harrell said. “I know the guys that their lives were lost in Iraq overseas would say, ‘have fun and enjoy this’, that’s the sacrifice they made, and in an effort not to let that happen in vain, we need to come together and enjoy what they sacrificed for.”

Harrell said an easy way for Kentucky veterans to get in touch with each other is through the Veteran’s Club Facebook page.

