Advertisement

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO reminds veterans to avoid isolating themselves this holiday season

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, and time with family. But, those same holiday traditions can bring up hard memories for the veteran community.

“For folks who they served with who didn’t make it back home, it’s a consistent reminder of not having that person in their lives anymore,” Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said. “It just brings back those memories of, ‘my buddy didn’t come home with me’.”

For Harrell and so many other veterans, that means holiday gatherings are tinged with guilt.

“I think about those service members who didn’t make it back home,” Harrell said. “And, I think about what do those family members do on Christmas, do they look at photos, is it a sad day for them, are they suffering.”

When we add in the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, isolation can be even more of a problem.

So, this Christmas, Harrell is reminding veterans to reach out, whether to family or other veterans.

“Don’t try to overcome by yourself, we’re not designed to do that anyway,” Harrell said. “There’s just so many people who want to help vets get over that hump.”

And, he’s hoping to give veterans the Christmas gift of a new perspective.

“You just have to remember what those folks that you miss and love so much would say to you,” Harrell said. “I know the guys that their lives were lost in Iraq overseas would say, ‘have fun and enjoy this’, that’s the sacrifice they made, and in an effort not to let that happen in vain, we need to come together and enjoy what they sacrificed for.”

Harrell said an easy way for Kentucky veterans to get in touch with each other is through the Veteran’s Club Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Kentucky breaks 250,000 COVID-19 total case mark as positivity rate drops again

Latest News

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police
Emily Hardin in the hospital bed after receiving her heart transplant
Heart transplant recipient gifts donor’s mother an early Christmas present
’Everybody wants a white Christmas except the road crews’: Pike County crews prepare for...
’Everybody wants a white Christmas except the road crews’: Pike County crews prepare for Christmas storm 11 p.m.
Pike County prepares for Christmas snow
’Everybody wants a white Christmas except the road crews’: Pike County crews prepare for Christmas storm