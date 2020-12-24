Severe Weather Alert Day continues for Christmas Eve winter storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first White Christmas in a decade appears to be upon us as rain changes to snow behind a powerful cold front Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the region from this afternoon through early Christmas morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of Interstate 75 where it looks like snow totals may be a bit on the light side, but it goes for the same timeframe.

Rain will be with us as we wake up on Thursday morning ahead of the cold front. We’ll hit our high temperatures in the upper to middle 50s very early in the morning before the front sweeps through here. It will be quite breezy as well, with gusts with us during the day upward of 25-30 MPH. The general consensus is that the front will move through the region as we go through the afternoon hours. This will change our rain over to snow from west to east as temperatures fall into the 30s and 20s.

A couple of things to watch with this will be how fast the cold air catches up with the back edge of the precipitation. Most models agree now that this will be a possibility in our western sections but more likely farther to the east. Once the switchover occurs, we’ll see snow stick around through the evening and early overnight hours.

Another thing to watch will be our warm ground temperatures, this will cause the early snow to melt quickly, but as temperatures crash, this will cause any moisture on the roads to freeze solid then see snow accumulate on top of it, especially on elevated surfaces and untreated roads. This will make for treacherous travel later tonight and into early on Christmas Day. Lows overnight will fall into the middle to upper teens, but this could go lower with more of a snowpack.

As for the current forecast, as of this morning, we haven’t made any changes. As of right now, places under the Winter Storm Warning are in line for 2-4 inches of snow, with places further west more likely to see a dusting to 2 inches. More adjustment may be needed for this forecast today, so keep an eye on the forecast.

Snow showers and flurries could stick with us through at least the early hours on Christmas Day, providing a pretty scene but with only a minor chance of additional accumulation. Temperatures won’t move a ton on our frigid Christmas Day, with highs only around 20°. A little bit of clearing late Christmas Night could get us down into the low teens!

We’re back above freezing as we head into the weekend, with temperatures jumping into the 40s by Sunday. We’ve got a few more rain chances as we head into early next week, but we’ve got more than enough time for those. Let’s get through the next 48 hours first!

