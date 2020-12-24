Salvation Army receives unique gift from anonymous donor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has been given a unique gift as it’s collection drive continues.

Major Loren Carter tells us Ivory Figures and Silver dollars were found at the bottom of a donation box. They came with a card that read the following:

“Merry Christmas. This is all that I have that might be worth something to use for the poor. God bless, signed anonymous.”

Right now, The Salvation Army is working to find out how much the items are worth.

“There was a great concern for others and their plight, and that is something that touches the heart,” said Major Loren Carter.

The Salvation Army has plans of selling the items once they find out the value and using that money to help out their soup kitchen.

