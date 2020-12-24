Advertisement

More than 40,000 pounds of Christmas food boxes handed out in Floyd County

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas right around the corner, food boxes were provided for people on Wednesday.

Big Creek Missions, in partnership with the city of Wheelwright and Floyd County Fiscal Court, provided the food boxes.

“It’s a godsend. A lot of people need it this time of year and with the COVID and everything, families are hurting and these people are really doing a Godsend here and we really appreciate it,” said Wheelwright resident Randy Henaire.

More than 400 food boxes were handed out.

“A lot of the folks are minimum wage employees, who are getting laid off and without jobs. Those are the people we need to get fed and we need to ensure they are taken care of,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

While there was no income requirement or need to show proof of residence in Floyd county, anyone receiving a box had to be at least 18-years-old.

“The reason why we do that is because we are hopeful that maybe if a husband and wife come that the husband may know that his mother-in-law may be shut in or he may have a neighbor that can’t get out,” said Big Creek Missions Wheelwright Co-Director Tammy Roberson.

The idea is that the people receiving the boxes would share the food with those who are unable to leave their homes or with family.

The food boxes were given out until they were gone.

