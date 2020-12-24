Advertisement

Memorial Christmas tree lights up Pike County town to honor families

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Christmas tree in Elkhorn City is gaining popularity as people from all over drop in to add their own ornaments.

The memorial tree is full of bulbs and special creations that adorn the names of people who died serving as a public “Merry Christmas” from the community. It comes as part of the community project to decorate the town for Christmas.

On Tuesday, people were still bringing decorations. Like Carol Potter, who placed ornaments on the tree for her father and father-in-law.

“I just thought it was such a touching thing. Because it’s so hard for people at the holidays when you’ve lost someone because you have just a big empty space in your life,” said Potter. “And it just seems like this right here is a way to honor them.”

She said she hopes the tree will become an annual tradition, giving people a place to celebrate their loved ones.

