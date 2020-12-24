Making it home for the holidays: People driving in wintry conditions

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, people traveling on I-75 spent time filling up their cars as they made their way to spend time with family and friends for Christmas.

AAA reported a 29% decline in holiday traveling this year.

“Not a big fan of the splashback from the rain, but outside of that everything is fine,” said driver Lisa Herrera.

Herrera traveled from Indiana to Sevierville, Tennessee where she plans to spend Christmas with her family. She may even have a white Christmas.

“I don’t think it’s as crowded as I thought it would be,” Herrera said about the roads.

While drivers are busy filling up, gas stations like Spur 6 saw an increase in sales.

“I was surprised on the food sales because it’s Christmas,” said cashier Katherine Mosley. “I figured we really wouldn’t have a lot of food. But, yeah, people are ordering food.”

Mosley said the flow of traffic is nearly the same as last Christmas. However, she said she expects a change.

“A lot of people probably slept in this morning, you know, having breakfast with their family,” said Mosley. “You know, I think this evening will be very busy.”

As people travel, Mosley has a message for those on the road.

“Be cautious. Watch out for others because there’s a lot of people out on the roads,” added Mosley. “You know, don’t drink and drive.”

