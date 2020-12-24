Advertisement

Knoxville police arrest wanted felon out of Kentucky

According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a wanted felon out of Kentucky was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators discovered Curl was living in Knoxville after officials received a tip last week. Curl was located and arrested on the 3000 block of Monaco Way Tuesday.

Central Business District patrol units, Violent Crimes Unit investigators, Organized Crime Unit personnel and the Kentucky state police assisted in the investigation.

Curl was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

