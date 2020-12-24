King’s Daughters Medical Center begins vaccinating team members against COVID-19

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it began vaccinating team members Wednesday after receiving a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical center posted pictures of the shipment on Facebook with the caption “Santa came early!”

The package that arrived Wednesday morning included more than 3,000 doses of the vaccine, officials wrote.

This is a Christmas wish come true for King’s Daughters!

