Advertisement

Kentucky officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting

File photo: Deer
File photo: Deer(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky wildlife officials are using robotic deer to catch illegal hunters.

The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.

James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say in an arrest citation that Malone pointed his vehicle’s headlights “for an extended period of time” on what he thought was a deer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Kentucky breaks 250,000 COVID-19 total case mark as positivity rate drops again

Latest News

Kentucky boy hopes heartwarming letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness
Kentucky boy hopes heartwarming letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness
Kentucky boy hopes heartwarming letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness
Kentucky boy hopes heartwarming letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness
The Night Before Christmas
WATCH: WYMT’s 2020 rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
'Twas the Night Before Christmas WYMT
WATCH: WYMT’s 2020 rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas