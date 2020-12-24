Kentucky boy hopes heartwarming letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Christmas only days away, a Kentucky boy who is fighting cancer is hoping his letter to Santa will inspire others to spread kindness this holiday season.

Matthew Combs and his parents, Andrea and Ronald, will be spending their holiday in Cincinnati. Even though they are hours away from their home in Perry County, ky., Matthew is not letting anything stop him from spreading some Christmas cheer.

Andrea and Ronald say they have always known their son to be considerate and compassionate, but they did not realize his big heart would help him fight cancer.

“He’s always been very thoughtful for others,” Andrea said. “Seeing somebody succeed makes his day.”

What started as repeated bouts of strep throat turned into something more serious in May 2020, when Andrea said Matthew was diagnosed with AML, or Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

He has since undergone several treatments and had a bone marrow transplant.

Right now, the 11-year-old is living at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati with his mom and dad, while his sister sends him love from afar. Matthew says it is his faith that gets him through each day.

“I want to tell any kid keep believing in God, and stay strong through the whole thing,” Matthew said.

When Matthew had the opportunity to write a letter to Santa, his loved ones were not surprised by the words that came to his mind. Matthew could have asked for anything, but his mom says even in his time of need, he chose to think of others.

In his letter, he wrote:

“This year has been tough on everybody. I pray every night for all the sick kids to get better, for all the people that is sick to get better, for my family and everybody’s family, and for me to get home soon. I know God will answer all these prayers. I would like a Nintendo Switch gift card, if it’s possible. Thank you for thinking of me. Have a Merry Christmas! And a Happy New Year!”

“They’re more important than what I want, so I care about them more than what I want, so I put that in front of everything,” Matthew said.

Although Christmas will look different for the family this year, Andrea and Ronald could not be more proud of their son. They call Matthew their inspiration, and they pray that his caring heart will be contagious this holiday season.

“If you show just one person kindness and love that’s having a hard time, or a hard day, that might turn their whole life around,” Andrea said.

Folks at the Ronald McDonald House shared Matthew’s letter on Facebook and got a very positive response.

Matthew also got to safely visit with Santa.

If all goes well, Andrea says they will be heading home in early January.

