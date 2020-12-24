Hundreds of Meals served to those in need this Christmas Eve

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the season of giving, many hearts were warmed as more than 400 people were served meals this Christmas Eve in Somerset.

Many people find themselves struggling to make ends meet. That’s why Somerset Native Terry Branscum and the Street Warriors for Christ partnered to feed many people.

“Now with the COVID rampant like it is and people are really having a hard time. People lost jobs and the only hope that we have is the hope that we have in Jesus Christ,” said Community Leader Mitzi Turner Poynter.

Traditional Christmas food was on the menu and served to anyone that showed up.

“We got turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, gravy, rolls and dessert and the drinks,” said Somerset Native Terry Branscum.

Winter clothing was also provided for those in need.

Branscum says it is important to give back.

“I love God and I’ve been blessed and that’s the way I was raised…is to give. It’s so much better to give then to receive. It’s just a blessing,” he said.

Warriors for Christ members and Branscum will also deliver more than 150 meals to people who could not be there.

