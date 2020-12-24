Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington. The move comes as no surprise as the former Kentucky Wildcats appears to figure into the team’s long-term plans. Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the 3-point arc.