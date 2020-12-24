Advertisement

Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington

Washington enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington. The move comes as no surprise as the former Kentucky Wildcats appears to figure into the team’s long-term plans. Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Kentucky breaks 250,000 COVID-19 total case mark as positivity rate drops again

Latest News

Missed OT extra point crucial in loss
Four Wildcats earn Associated Press All-SEC honors
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky-South Carolina men’s basketball game postponed
Freshman Wendell Green Jr. finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals
Colonels wrap up non-conference schedule with win over High Point
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
Gamecocks no longer playing in Gasparilla Bowl