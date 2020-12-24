’Everybody wants a white Christmas except the road crews’: Pike County crews prepare for Christmas storm

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For ten years, the region has not seen a white Christmas, but this year a winter storm is passing through during one of the busiest travel times of the year, and road crews in Pike County are preparing for the slick conditions.

“They all know they are on standby. Everybody wants a white Christmas except the road crews,” said Fabian Little, the Pike County road supervisor.

With the storm starting as rain, road crews have to sit and wait, as the rain would wash away any salt they would put down.

“You’ve just wasted your time, manpower, and money so the pretreating is not a good idea with the rain coming first,” said Little.

While they cannot start early, they also cannot start too late. Little says they plan to start Thursday afternoon to make sure the roads do not become a sheet of ice.

“Once you get that ice, my guys can’t be out driving as fast plowing the roads as fast because the last thing you want is a plow truck in a ditch or in the creek,” said Little.

Around 2 p.m., road crews will head out to trouble spots across the county.

“The hills the real steep spots where everyone knows everyone in each area knows where those spots are at so those are the ones we always try to hit first,” said Little.

The Pike County Road Department has six garages across the county and about 30 men. They have about 1,200 miles of road to plow and salt.

“Then you see why it takes us a little while to get to some of the roads, but we will get them. We will be there,” said Little.

Asking people to travel before the storm hits and stay home as much as possible, so they can clear the roads as fast as they can.

“I just ask the people to be a little patient with us because each road crew, we only have five guys out so this lot here, this area that we’re in now it’s going to serve somewhere around 300 miles or so and we’ve only got four men to work that many miles so we will get to you and we will treat the road but just be a little patient with us,” said Little.

Little says if anyone is snowed in or has an impassible road, they can call 606-432-6230 and a truck will come out as soon as they can.

