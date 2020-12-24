Company selling ‘authentic’ bottled air from UK for $33
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people are homesick this holiday season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
A company in the United Kingdom is now selling “authentic” air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
A 500ml bottle costs 25 euros, which equates to about $33.
The bottle comes with a cork stopper, so the recipient can keep opening it up and taking in the aroma whenever they need a pick-me-up.
The company, My Baggage, said it was inspired to sell bottles of air after research found the sense of smell is linked to memories.
