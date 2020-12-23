Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is on the way bringing snow just in time for Christmas! Clouds continue to increase tonight with showers moving in throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be gusty. We will see winds from the southwest gust up to 30 MPH at times. Keep an eye on those outdoor Christmas decorations!

Christmas Eve and Christmas

Our high on Christmas Eve will happen early in the morning. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as a cold front arrives. Rain will transition to snow by the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve. Rain will start to transition to snow around 1 p.m. for our western counties. All of us should transition to snow showers by 6-7 p.m. Temperatures will drop into the teens Christmas Eve night into early Christmas morning.

A lot of our eastern counties are in a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday through Friday morning. Areas along I-75 are in a Winter Weather Advisory during that same time frame. The areas in that Winter Storm Warning will likely see 2-4″+. For the higher elevations, you will likely see more than 4″. As for the counties in the Winter Weather Advisory, those areas will see anywhere from a dusting to about 2″. You can see that map below:

Here is the latest snowfall forecast for Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. (WYMT)

We will see some flurries and light snow showers on Christmas for some of us but most of the moisture looks to move out of here. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 20s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-teens.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns for the weekend! Highs will get into the mid-30s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday.

Light showers are possible Monday with highs getting into the lower 30s. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-20s.

Tuesday looks like another chilly day with highs only getting into the mid-30s, but we should see more sunshine!

Our next system could move in late Wednesday into Thursday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.