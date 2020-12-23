Advertisement

Two people arrested in Clay County after barricading woman in a home

Steven Gregory & Kelli Pennington
Steven Gregory & Kelli Pennington(Clay County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Steven Gregory and 42-year old Kelli Pennington after police received complaints about a female being barricaded inside of the home.

Deputies noticed Steven Gregory had two active Clay County circuit warrants, and Kelli Pennington was wanted out of Indiana with full extradition.

Both Steven Gregory and Kelli Pennington were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

