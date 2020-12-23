Advertisement

Two men carjack Tenn. Amazon driver, steal van full of packages

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass. A number of stores are encouraging shoppers on their websites to order online in the next few days - unless they want to pay for expedited shipping fees to ensure their items are delivered in time for Christmas. Amazon hasn’t released a holiday shipping deadline yet, but said in a statement that it will be delivering packages up until Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department are on the search for a suspect accused of robbing an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint.

According to police, an Amazon delivery driver was distributing packages around 1:15 p.m. when two men reportedly pointed a gun at her and carjacked her. Police said the two suspects stole the woman’s van full of packages.

The suspects remain at large. Officials said they were dressed in all black with masks covering their faces.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

