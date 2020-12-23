Advertisement

Three men arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Dec. 23, 2020
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 18, Pulaski Sheriff’s Office received a call about illegal drug trafficking.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferguson Police Department responded finding 13 people inside of the home. A search warrant was obtained and police found meth, suboxone tablets, Xanax bars along with $435.

31-year-old Brandon Mayfield of Somerset was found hiding in a hole in the wall with three bags of meth and the $435 cash.

Mayfield was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance along with possession of marijuana. Mayfield had a bench warrant from the Pulaski Court District for failure to pay fines on traffic charges back in 2019.

Noah Bolin of Science Hill was also found in a hole in the wall in the basement of the home. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bolin violated parole, absconding parole supervision, and failed to complete treatment for substance abuse.

Dillian Gage Shadoan of Somerset was also arrested on a parole violation. After arriving at the jail police found heroin in Shadoan’s possession.

Dillion Gage Shadoan was charged with promoting contraband.

All three were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

