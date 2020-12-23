Strong cold front approaching, chances for a white Christmas increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are kicking off our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage today to get you ready for what will move into the mountains in the next 36 hours.

Today and Tonight

The forecast for your Wednesday will make you forget its wintertime, at least briefly. Winds from the south will crank up, gusting at 30mph or more later today. That will send our temperatures soaring toward the 60-degree mark this afternoon.

We’ll start the day with a mix of clear to partly cloudy skies. The deeper we get into the afternoon, the more clouds will take over the sky. It looks like the rain chances will hold off until later tonight, so if you have any last-minute Christmas shopping or errands to run, today is your day. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

If you forgot it is wintertime on Wednesday, you’ll get a hard reminder on Christmas Eve as the massive cold front we’ve been tracking for days barrels through the region. After topping out around 50 at midnight, temperatures will crash into the 30s by the afternoon and into the teens overnight. That will cause the rain to change to snow from west to east sometime in the afternoon hours.

Road conditions will get rough quickly once the transition happens, so make plans to be wherever you plan on being for Christmas Eve by then. We’re still on track to see several inches of snow in some locations, especially the further east you go.

The Weather Prediction Center has parts of Eastern Kentucky in the 40%, or moderate chance, to see 4″ of snow or more by Christmas morning.

The Weather Prediction Center has a chunk of Eastern Kentucky in the moderate category (40%) of seeing 4" of snow or more between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (WPC)

As of right now, models continue to swing wildly on snowfall totals, but we’ve only made some small updates to our map, moving the 2-4″+ section a little further into the area to match up with the guidance from WPC.

We have adjusted our snowfall forecast slightly based on new data. The eastern counties still look to see the highest totals between the evening of Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning. (WYMT)

While a few snow showers will linger into Christmas morning, most of the major activity should be moving out of the area by the time you wake up to open presents. The clouds will hang around for most of the day and it will be frigid. Highs will get to 20, if you’re lucky, which will make it one of the coldest Christmases on record at NWS Jackson.

Skies will clear out Christmas night and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-teens across the area with the snowpack on the ground.

Weekend Forecast

We should get above freezing on Saturday as the sunshine returns to the area. It will be another cold night as a few clouds move in and we drop into the mid-20s for lows.

A few more clouds mix in with the sunshine on Sunday before a new system tries to work its way into the region early next week. Highs Sunday should be back in the 40s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight.

