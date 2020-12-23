Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office involved in standoff with Laurel County murder suspect

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that they were involved in a standoff with someone they believe to be Robert Brandon Gray, a suspect wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says someone matching Gray’s description was reportedly seen entering a home in the Keavy community. As of yet, nobody inside the home has responded to requests from the Laurel County Special Response Team to come to the door.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH
Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack commented on the national recognition in the COVID-19...
Washington Post: Kentucky is only state where ICU usage is lower now than three months ago

Latest News

A good portion of the mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve snow
Steven Gregory & Kelli Pennington
Two people arrested in Clay County after barricading woman in a home
Corbin Robbery suspect
Public help needed to identify suspected robber in Corbin
David Swafford
Berea man arrested on burglary charges in Clay County