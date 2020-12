CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding the person who robbed Quality Tobacco and Smoke Shop on South Main Street in Corbin.

Police say the clerk was held at gunpoint as the person in the picture above demanded money.

Anyone with information can share anonymously at 606-528-1122.

