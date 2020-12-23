Advertisement

Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million

14,000 corporate workers will get some extra holiday jingle
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over...
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.(Source: Papa John's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Papa John’s front-line workers can look for a little extra jingle in their stockings at the end of a pandemic year.

The pizza chain is dishing out $2.5 million in bonuses to 14,000 employees in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, a press release says.

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.

During its third quarter, Papa John’s reported a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” company President & CEO Rob Lynch said.

“In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

In addition, the company said it donated over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need.

It also said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH
Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack commented on the national recognition in the COVID-19...
Washington Post: Kentucky is only state where ICU usage is lower now than three months ago

Latest News

Laurel County Health Dept. holds its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations
Laurel County Health Dept. holds its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Freda Fore hasn't been seen since December 5.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday
AAA says two-thirds of Americans not traveling for the holidays - 6:00 p.m.
AAA says two-thirds of Americans not traveling for the holidays - 6:00 p.m.