Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 703. In Lee County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 1,022. Leslie County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 436. Letcher County reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 916. In Owsley County,28 there is one new case bringing the total to 288. Perry County has 15 new cases bringing the total to 1,466. There are four new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 280.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported eight new cases in the community of Clay County and one new case within FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,233 with 562 of those active. In Jackson County, there are five new cases and seven probable cases bringing the total to 499 with 135 of those active. Rockcastle County reported one new case and four probable cases bringing the total to 578 with 85 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 1,684 with 132 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 2,143 with 303 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 669 with 122 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 73 new cases bringing the total to 3,535 with 1,569 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 1,413.

The Knox County Health Department reported 21 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,782 with 224 of those active.

