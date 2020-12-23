Advertisement

Local business and sheriff team up to give out $100 bills in Edmonson County

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - You may have heard of this concept before, as every year, the Glasgow Police Department spends one day out of the year pulling people over and handing them $100 bills instead of traffic tickets. Jeff Jacobs, the owner of Jacob’s Home Furnishings in Edmonson County, heard of the idea and wanted to give back to his community in the same way.

“I called our local Sheriff, Shane Doyle, and he said ‘man just get it lined up and let’s do it!’” Jacobs said.

On Tuesday, Jacobs supplied five $100 bills to randomly give to people in Edmonson County after they were ‘pulled over’ by the sheriff.

“I really hope that this will allow some families to buy the extra couple Christmas presents they couldn’t afford for their children,” Jacobs explained.

Jacobs, his son, and Sheriff Doyle picked out cars randomly. They were looking for cars that may be needed a repair, or one with a car seat implying the driver had children they could spend the $100 on. After they picked out a car, Sheriff Doyle would flash the blue lights behind it.

“I thought I was going to get a ticket!” Lori Molle said. However, Molle did not get a ticket, but instead the cash. “It’s really awesome! I can’t even explain how much this is going to help out.”

Another woman, Kim Elkins, was a victim of the random act of kindness and she didn’t see it coming either.

“I thought maybe, it’s such a beautiful day and I was driving, and I thought I got carried away and my foot got too heavy,” Elkins said. “I was very surprised, it’s a good feeling!”

Jeff Jacobs said he has been involved with other charities in the past, but he wanted to branch out and do something on his own during this holiday season.

“The people of this community have really supported us well. We try to give to Santa’s Helping Hands, which is a big one in the community, it all stays local...just anything we can do charity wise we like to do that because the people in this community have really supported us well here at our store,” Jacobs explained.

The local business owner plans to continue this tradition in the years to come. He hopes next year he can partner with other businesses to be able to give out more money.

