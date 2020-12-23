Advertisement

Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is accused of killing her infant son.

Police say 32-year-old Sammantha Moore was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a murder charge.

Sammantha Moore, 32.(Lexington Police Dept.)

According to police, officers were dispatched late-Wednesday morning to an apartment on Centre Parkway. They say officers found an unresponsive boy, identified by the coroner as 9-month-old Ocean Moore.

Ocean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force. The coroner says the circumstances of Ocean’s death is currently under investigation.

Moore is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

