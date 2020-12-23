Leslie County E-Sports team brings home Eastern United States Championship

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After suffering a painful defeat one year ago, the Leslie County esports team redeemed itself in a big way this fall.

Leslie County coach Elbert Estep said their story was one of redemption and overcoming adversity.

“We were the number one seed but we lost in the Final Four, so the guys kind of had a bad taste in their mouth with that,” Estep said. “And then with the spring season, with the pandemic, it got cut short.”

Leslie County had claimed the regular season title in the fall of 2019, and attack damage carrier Micah Barrett said he too is still feeling the sting of falling short in the quarterfinals.

“We really wanted to go back and get the championship in the spring, and unfortunately we couldn’t,” Barrett said.

But getting Leslie County on the esports map while redeeming themselves in the process is something Barrett will never forget.

Sot: (9) Micah Barrett - Leslie County Esports ADC

“Not a lot of people know about (Leslie County),” Barrett said. “The team that we played didn’t even know we were a county and they were also from Kentucky. So, it feels good to do something different.”

Estep echoed that sentiment, but he will most remember the adversity his team overcame along the way.

Sot: (9) Elbert Estep - Leslie County Esports Coach

“It makes me very proud of them and I hope it’s something that they can carry on with as they grow older,” Estep said.

