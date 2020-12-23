Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since early December.

48-year-old Freda Fore was last seen off Cumberland Avenue in Williamsburg on December 5.

Anyone who can provide information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

