Laurel County Health Dept. holds its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Health Department received its first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

60 people were vaccinated in the last two days.

“Phase 1 A personnel and that is EMS and our dentistry folks,” said Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley. ”It was a very exciting time; you can see the relief on all these first responders and healthcare workers,” he added.

Wilson Rawlings is the Deputy Chief of the City of London Fire Department. He received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

“Be an example to our younger firefighters, some of them have questions about it,” Rawlings said. “I want them to know it is not dangerous to take it and prevent the spread of this virus,” he added.

Rawlings is 80-years-old and at a high risk of getting COVID-19. He said getting the vaccine was easy.

”Minor little stick I could feel the medicine going in, but it wasn’t bad at all and, I mean, there’s just nothing to it,” said Rawlings.

Dr. Jerry Mayes, a dentist, said he felt it was the right decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He even drove from Lexington.

”I get the flu shot every year, and I can’t remember the last time I had the flu,” Dr. Mayes said. “Man, I was ready the first one to come in here and get this,” he added.

Dr. Mayes said he got the vaccine to protect his family and his patients.

“We’ve had to continue to see our patients, we couldn’t just leave them,” he added. “So, we’ve been in every week seeing our patients and taking care of them,” he said.

