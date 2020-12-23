KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH

MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police received a call from McDowell ARH Tuesday afternoon that an inmate had escaped custody while at the hospital.

Robert Lyttle was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Detention Center correctional officer while receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH.

Lyttle was able to remove his handcuffs and change his clothes before he left the building.

He is 35-years-old, has black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap.

Lyttle was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts please contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

