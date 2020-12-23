Advertisement

KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH

Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.(Kentucky State Police)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police received a call from McDowell ARH Tuesday afternoon that an inmate had escaped custody while at the hospital.

Robert Lyttle was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Detention Center correctional officer while receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH.

Lyttle was able to remove his handcuffs and change his clothes before he left the building.

He is 35-years-old, has black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap.

Lyttle was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts please contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team

Latest News

The Salvation Army helped spread Christmas joy in Louisa, Kentucky, through its Angel Tree...
Salvation Army spreads Christmas joy in Louisa, Ky.
Mountain student achiever 12/22
Mountain Student Achiever Sydnee Lowe
Angel Tree gifts prepared for families in Louisa, Kentucky.
Families in Louisa receive a bit of Christmas joy
With $40,000 in funding on the table, the Pikeville Community Foundation is planning to help...
Pikeville Community Foundation offers $40,000 in grants to combat food insecurity