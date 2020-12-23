Kroger Health pharmacies, clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger Health announced Tuesday that it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies and clinics nationwide, a news release from the company said.

Company officials say they will follow the vaccine rollout plan and focus first on priority populations as defined by federal and state governments.

“The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available,” Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz said.

Kroger Health has 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics nationwide.

Specific details about when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at those locations have not been released.

The company will hire nearly 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to support operations and administer the vaccine.

Click here to view the job openings and apply.

