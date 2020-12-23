Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH
Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack commented on the national recognition in the COVID-19...
Washington Post: Kentucky is only state where ICU usage is lower now than three months ago

Latest News

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Roger Lewis said the blast rattled windows in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.
Witness describes Baltimore building explosion
Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home