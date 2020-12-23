Advertisement

Kentucky-South Carolina men’s basketball game postponed

Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky men’s basketball’s game vs. South Carolina on Dec. 29 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

The matchup vs. South Carolina was set to be Kentucky’s SEC opener.

The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

This is second opponent postponement of the season for Kentucky. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Detroit Mercy on Nov. 27 in the Bluegrass Showcase and then rescheduled to Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 safety protocols. That rescheduled game was postponed a second time due to concerns with COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics. A make-up date has not been determined for that game either.

Per the NCAA Division I Council’s framework for scheduling this season, teams can play a maximum of 27 games (24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event).

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH
Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack commented on the national recognition in the COVID-19...
Washington Post: Kentucky is only state where ICU usage is lower now than three months ago

Latest News

Freshman Wendell Green Jr. finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals
Colonels wrap up non-conference schedule with win over High Point
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
Gamecocks no longer playing in Gasparilla Bowl
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Keyontae Johnson leaves hospital 10 days after collapse
Drake Jackson, Darian Kinnard, Landon Young and J.J. Weaver of Kentucky earn Coaches All-SEC...
Four Wildcats earn Coaches All-SEC honors