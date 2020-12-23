Kentucky breaks 250,000 COVID-19 total case mark as positivity rate drops again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,953 new cases and 26 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

The positivity rate is currently at 8.35%.

At least 250,280 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,466.

35,478 people have recovered from the virus. 3,314,833 Kentuckians have received tests.

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.”

The Governor also announced that more state leaders received the vaccine on Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Other state leaders who received the vaccine included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who has been instrumental in helping Gov. Beshear reach more Kentuckians during the pandemic.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”

As of Tuesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

